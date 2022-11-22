The second season of Extreme E will conclude on November 26-27 in Punta del Este in a busy year for the electric SUV championship.

The ABT Cupra XE team is eager to conclude in the best possible way, after the precious podium obtained in the last event, the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix in Chile, in September.

As in Chile, Andersson will again replace the veteran Kleinschmid, who is still out after the accident, and will team up with Al-Attiyah, fresh from his success in the World Rally-Raid Championship.

The Swede, who was reserve driver and received the news at the last moment that she had to replace Kleinschmidt, had to adapt quickly to the Cupra Tavascan XE and is now hoping for a better result after Chile’s third place, the only podium for ABT Cupra XE in Extreme E this season.

The 22-year-old World Rallycross driver replaced Kleinschmidt after the latter injured her back and had to spend the night in hospital. Despite the lack of experience, she having only driven the ODYSSEY 21 in the 2021 young rookie test, but she achieved a very good result.

Klara Andersson, Nasser Al-Attiyah, Abt Cupra XE, Sara Price, Kyle Leduc, Chip Ganassi Racing Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

Despite the surprise, the Scandinavian says she could have achieved more if it hadn’t been for the broken windshield wiper on the Cupra and the mud that prevented her from seeing.

“They are a very professional team who welcomed me really well – he said – It was nice to work with them during the weekend and I learned a lot. They didn’t put pressure on me, but they helped me to get faster and faster on the course”.

Ahead of the Uruguayan match, the girl added: “I’ve never been to Uruguay before, so the whole trip is an adventure too. I’m happy that ABT and Cupra have trusted me and that we will participate in the final together.” It’s a big challenge and I’m already a bit excited.”

Andersson also drives a Cupra Born in her home country, a link born from the fact that her PWR team in Sweden competes with the Cupra in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship.

“I’m certainly better prepared than last time in Chile. Now we have the opportunity to organize ourselves in advance, to clarify open issues and to prepare in a structured way.”

“On site, I have the walk to get to know the track and two free practice sessions to get used to everything before qualifying: a normal race weekend, in other words.”

“We are working together to finish the team’s season well. In Chile we saw that we have the pace to do it. We will build on this.”