These are two ways of understanding entertainment. On the one hand, the Polish series Klaraa recently divorced mature woman who is completely in love with a married man who drives her crazy while at the same time she can’t live without his encounters. On the other hand, Nobody in the foresta gruesome South Korean story in which blood and confusion are part of the landscape. A modest and simple series about the complications of love and a complex and cruel story of psychopaths. As I said: two ways of understanding entertainment.

The Polish series can be watched in one sitting: eight short episodes, each less than 30 minutes long, in which the Cioran definition of love as the union of two babas must be added to some further complication: a certain instinct and desire for possession, which often equates to dissatisfaction on the part of one of the two. Izabela Kuna as the absolute protagonist and Adam Woronowicz as the heartbreaker, demonstrating great interpretive eclecticism, because not long ago the man who is now the object of desire of a mature woman was the greatest villain of the series. Condemnedin the role of the perfidious director of the women’s prison. The surprising thing is that he does not border on schizophrenia. Klara It is a kind reflection on human relationships and how we complicate them, which Max and Movistar Plus+ exhibits.

The cast of ‘Klara’. Max

Korean history, of the South, naturally, the North as we all know is happiness and harmony thanks to that great benefactor of humanity that is Kim Jong-un, is distinguished by not being understood at all until chapter five of the eight that it has in total, a detail attributable to its creators Mo Wan-il and Son Ho-young and their ability to confuse the viewer with a plot about several crimes in different hotels and times, starring psychopaths and narrated with constant time jumps, in which cruelty and violence are the queens of the house.

It all takes place in idyllic settings in rural South Korea, an area with probably the highest rainfall in Asia if we stick to the sequences that take place under tremendous storms. Add to that the constant noodle eating by all its protagonists and the conclusion is that the mixture of rain and noodles stimulates murderous psychopathy, a theory that has not been proven but is plausible after watching it on Netflix. Nobody in the forest.

