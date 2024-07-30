Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2024 – 9:07

Klabin reported a net profit of R$315 million in the second quarter of 2024, a 68% drop compared to the same period last year. Compared to the three months immediately before, the result was 31% lower, according to the company’s balance sheet released on Tuesday, the 30th.

Klabin’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled R$2.052 billion, up 53% year-on-year and 24% higher quarter-on-quarter.

Klabin’s net revenue, in turn, reached R$4.949 billion in the period, which represents an expansion of 15% compared to one year ago and an increase of 12% in the quarterly interval.

The net result attributed to shareholders totals R$289.2 million, a drop of 55% compared to the second quarter of 2023 and lower than the R$425.524 million recorded from January to March 2024.

Financial result

Klabin’s financial result was negative by R$563 million in the second quarter, compared to positive R$156 million in the same period of 2023 and negative R$378 million in the three immediately preceding months.

Financial expenses, in turn, totaled R$625 million, surpassing the R$550 million recorded in the first quarter of 2024. As for financial revenues, the result was R$201 million, a sequential drop of 4%.