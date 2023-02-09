SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Klabin will focus on reducing debt and gaining operational efficiency this year, and prefers to focus on smooth operation of the new paperboard machine at Projeto Puma 2, which should be activated in the second quarter, said the president of the company, Cristiano Teixeira, this Thursday.

The executive cited the priorities when answering an analyst’s question about a company expansion project in Santa Catarina. At the end of 2022, the company mentioned that it could have a decision by the end of this year.

“Right now, which may extend into next year… I prefer not to bring any vision of the project in Santa Catarina”, said Teixeira during a conference call with analysts. “There is no relevance now in talking about projects this year and maybe next, the year is to deleverage the company and gain operational efficiency”, he added.

The Executive of the packaging paper and cellulose manufacturer also said that he expects the result in the first quarter to be above that presented in the same period last year.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)