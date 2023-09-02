The coach from Piacenza has long asked for an extra midfielder who could guarantee him alternative solutions in the middle of the field. And the Dutchman can also be a director…

Matthew Nava

Although Simone Inzaghi was already very satisfied with the squad available, he asked long one more midfielder to the Inter management. And there he was, Davy Klaassen: Dutch international who arrived free of charge, ready for use – as per the bench’s wish – and versatile like most of his teammates. To win the 30-year-old away from Ajax, the Nerazzurri went even beyond the game of pairs: the squad will be made up of 24 players plus young prospects, with two men per position plus the third goalkeeper Raffaele Di Gennaro and, of course, Klaassen.

These are the typical speeches that coaches don't like to hear, but Inzaghi himself already has an idea of ​​which men to field during the season, obviously conditioned gradually by what he sees every day in training in Appiano Gentile and by what the protagonists show in the match . If there was a ranking of the midfielders, Klaassen would probably enter as fifth: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella and Davide Frattesi are in fact four starters for three places, then there is the Dutch. Stefano Sensi is in fact the joker of the department and there is a good chance that he will be excluded from the Champions League list, while Kristjan Asllani is still in the maturation phase, albeit – theoretically – playing a different role from the former Ajax.

On paper, Klaassen's tile should be the left midfielder: the center-right one is saturated by Barella and Frattesi, with one of the two who will climb beyond Calhanoglu when they play together. In the famous pairing game Davy overrides Sensi and Inzaghi will know who to call on the pitch when he wants an alternative of quality and experience, much more physically structured than Asllani and Sensi. It should be remembered that we are talking about a player with over 400 appearances, of which 29 in the Champions League. In short, the ball must not burn. However, pay attention to versatility: Klaassen has been an Inter player for a day but has already underlined that the central one is his "best position". In short, he knows how to play as a playmaker: several times last season Inzaghi seemed cautious in launching the talented but immature Asllani into the fray, thus – without Marcelo Brozovic – the international Orange could inherit the ranks of the game when Hakan Calhanoglu is not there or has to catch his breath.