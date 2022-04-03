Klaas Zondervan can be seen six Wednesday evenings in the RTL program The Heir† He assists presenter Ruben Nicolai, who is looking for rightful heirs of unknown legacies. “If the investigation comes to a standstill, I will come back into the picture as an expert and Ruben can continue,” says the Alphenaar. ,,People like that interaction between Ruben and me. I’m on the serious side and Ruben on the completely different side.”