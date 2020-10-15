Royal Challengers Bangalore have Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers among the best batsmen in the world. Opposition teams are so afraid of them that they want to ‘ban’ them. Kohli (AB de Villiers) and AB de Villiers have been playing in the Bangalore team since 2011. In the IPL, both of them have made many match-winning partnerships for their team.

In this year’s IPL 2020, Bangalore (RCB) team has won five out of seven matches and has come very close to making it to the playoffs. During an Instagram chat on Wednesday, Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul joked that the organizers of the IPL should ban Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Rahul said this in response to Kohli’s question in which he asked what changes he wanted to make in T20 / IPL.

Rahul said, ‘First of all, I think I will ask IPL to ban you and AB de Villiers for next year. Once you reach a certain point of runs, then people should say, that’s all. Once you have scored 5000 runs, there are many. Now you guys should let other players work. ‘

Talking about the IPL Points Table, the team captained by KL Rahul is currently at the bottom. The team has lost very close to winning some matches. The team lost to Delhi Capitals in the Super Over (KXIP lost in Super Over). In their last match, they lost by two runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Chasing a target of 165 runs, their opening pair formed a century partnership. After this, Sunil Narine and Prasidh Krishna bowled vigorously for Kolkata. Finally Kolkata won the match by two runs. Disappointed after the defeat, Rahul had said that he had no word on why the team lost.