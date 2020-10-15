Rahul said, ‘First of all, I think I will ask IPL to ban you and AB de Villiers for next year. Once you reach a certain point of runs, then people should say, that’s all. Once you have scored 5000 runs, there are many. Now you guys should let other players work. ‘
Talking about the IPL Points Table, the team captained by KL Rahul is currently at the bottom. The team has lost very close to winning some matches. The team lost to Delhi Capitals in the Super Over (KXIP lost in Super Over). In their last match, they lost by two runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Chasing a target of 165 runs, their opening pair formed a century partnership. After this, Sunil Narine and Prasidh Krishna bowled vigorously for Kolkata. Finally Kolkata won the match by two runs. Disappointed after the defeat, Rahul had said that he had no word on why the team lost.
