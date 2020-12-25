New Delhi KL Rahul shared some photos of Melbourne on Instagram on Thursday. In the first photo, Rahul is seen walking on the streets while in the later photo, this Indian batsman was clicked while sitting on a bench.

Sharing the photo, Rahul wrote in the caption “Melbourne Archive !!” Commenting on this, Rahul’s fans praised his fashion sense. Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty reacted by posting a heart emoji on it.

Image: Instagram @rahulkl

Although both have never confirmed the relationship. Athiya’s father actor Sunil Shetty said in an interview that “I love Ahaan’s girlfriend and I love what Athiya is looking for. I have no problem with it nor does my wife have any problem with it and They are happy. “

KL Rahul was last seen in action in the limited-overs series against Australia in November-December. In the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, Rahul was one of the main players who scored runs. He scored 670 runs in 14 matches.

Kings XI Punjab captain failed to maintain his performance. He scored 76 runs in three ODIs in Australia and 81 runs in three T20 Internationals. Rahul is currently in Australia playing a four-match Test series.

