Bollywood is an old association of the world of cricket and cricket. So far, many cricketers have lost their hearts on Bollywood celebrities, in this list Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra and Sharmila Tagore-Nawab Pataudi (Sharmila Tagore- Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi). At the same time, this list of love story of a player and a Hasina is constantly getting longer. It is being told that perhaps the name of Team India’s finest opener KL Rahul (KL Rahul) and the daughter of Bollywood’s Anna alias Sunil Shetty and actress Athiya Shetty can also be included in this list.

The news of Athiya and KL Rahul’s affair has been spread in the media for quite some time. But both Athiya and KL have remained silent in this matter. In fact, these days some pictures of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are becoming very fast on social media. A fan page has shared a collage of some photos of both of them on social media, in which KL and Athiya Shetty are seen dressed in a bean-bean t-shirt. Even though both do not say anything about their relationship, these pictures are saying a lot in silence.

Let us tell you that there is a discussion in the media about the relationship of Athiya and KL Rahul since last year. At the same time this year, Athiya shared a picture with Rahul on social media on KL Rahul’s birthday i.e. on 18 April 2020. Also wrote the caption with the picture- ‘Happy birthday my person.’ By the way, this is not the first time that KL Rahul’s name is being associated with an actress. Prior to this, KL has also made headlines for Alia Bhatt’s best friend and actress Akanksha Ranjan (Akansha Ranjan) Kapoor and Nidhhi Agerwal.