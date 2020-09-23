Mumbai Indians are scheduled to play their second match today in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin their journey this season with this match. In this match, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will have a chance to make a special record. Rohit currently has 4910 IPL runs in his account and he is currently 90 runs away from the magic figure of 5000. If he scores 90 against KKR, then he will join a special list with Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat is the highest run-scorer in the IPL with 5426 runs, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Raina has 5368 runs. Raina is not playing this season. Rohit scored 12 runs in the first match. Mumbai Indians suffered a five-wicket defeat against CSK in the first match. David Warner is at number four in terms of highest runs in IPL, with 4712 runs in his account.

Rohit Sharma has scored this innings in 184 innings at an average of 31.47 and a strike rate of 130.79, recording a century and 36 half-century. At the same time, Virat has scored this average in 170 innings with an average of 37.68 and a strike rate of 131.53. Virat has five centuries and 36 half-century in his account. Raina has scored 5368 runs in 189 innings at an average of 33.34 and a strike rate of 137.14.