Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their second consecutive defeat in the 13th season of IPL. He was defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets in the 8th match of IPL-13 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Captain David Warner criticized the performance of his batsmen after their second consecutive defeat in the season and said that poor batting in the middle overs again disappointed the team.

Warner had decided to bat after winning the toss, after which Manish Pandey (51 off 38 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 31 balls) could not face the disciplined bowling of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the middle overs and the team was just She was able to give a target of 143 runs. Bengal wicketkeeper batsman Saha, who replaced injured Vijay Shankar, started off slow and missed a lot of balls before he was run out.

Former Australia vice-captain Warner said after the defeat on Saturday, “We could have put more pressure on the bowlers and added more boundaries in the middle overs. I am more disappointed about dot balls as around 35 to 36 balls were dot in the middle overs, which is not acceptable in T20 cricket. I think we need to change our mindset. ‘



He said that the team fell behind by 20-30 runs after scoring a good score. Warner said, “We could take some risks and collect shots.” We do not want to see the batsmen sitting on the bench and only two batsmen bat for 20 overs. After I was out, we played four-five overs and scored 20 runs.