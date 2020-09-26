The 8th match of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is being played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bat first. The pair of captain David Warner and Johnny Bairstow have started the innings. Sunil Naren is introducing Boling on behalf of KKR.

Second over- Pat Cummins thrown

Cummins started well, only 2 runs from this over

KKR: 8/0

6 runs off first over- Sunil Narine

This is the first time in this season when a team captain has won the toss and decided to bat first. Earlier, the captain who had won the toss for the last 7 matches had been deciding the first fielding. This is the second match of both the teams in the league and both are still awaiting their first win. While Kolkata lost to Mumbai, Sunrisers Hyderabad were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Playing XI of both teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Naren, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (w / c), Nitish Rana, Ian Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Varun Chakraborty, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Johnny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed, T. Natarajan

Head to head

There have been a total of 17 matches between the two teams so far. Of these, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 7 and Kolkata Knight Riders have won 10 matches. On the other hand, if we talk about the last five matches, the Sunrisers look a little ahead. Three of the last five matches have been won by Sunrisers Hyderabad.



