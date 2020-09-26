In the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has decided to bat first after winning the toss. So far, the only two teams in the IPL that do not have a single point as Hyderabad and Kolkata have played only one match in the tournament, in which both had to face defeat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, under the captaincy of David Warner, suffered a close 10-run defeat by Virat Kohli to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the IPL. At the same time, Kolkata Knight Riders had to face defending champions Mumbai Indians by 49 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik’s plans were criticized in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which would like to open the team’s win in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. KKR’s team made a lot of changes compared to the previous season, but seeing their plan against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, it seemed that Karthik had not taken lessons from previous mistakes.

KKR vs SRH IPL SCORECARD

Click here for KKR vs SRH IPL cricket commentary

KKR vs SRH LIVE Score Updates

SRH: 33 runs for 1 wicket loss in 5 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad have scored 146 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in 5 overs. Currently, David Warner is playing 21 off 16 balls and Manish Pandey scoring 07 off 04 balls. In the first 5 overs, Hyderabad added 33 runs at an average of 6.6 and also lost one wicket. Hyderabad got the first blow as Johnny Bairstow on the last ball of the fourth over. He was followed by Pat Cummins on a personal score of four. He shared a 24-ball partnership with David Warner for the first wicket.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Playing XI: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine.

Playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and decided to bat first.