IPL 2020 KKR vs RR, Match Preview: The 12th match of IPL 2020 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 pm today. Kolkata had to face defeat in their last match while Rajasthan won their previous match in a blistering manner. Rajasthan have won both their matches this season while Kolkata have got one win and one defeat. In this match, both teams would like to win.

If Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are to keep their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on track, they will have to show their best game against the in-form Rajasthan Royals. The Royals were believed to be a hidden Rustom from the beginning and made it known in the beginning of the tournament.

In the last match, he achieved a record target of 224 against Kings XI Punjab. The Royals have won both their matches and have easily crossed the 200-run mark. The contribution of Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia has been important in these successes, which have so far overshadowed the star players.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. Along with this, dew will also play an important role here. In the last five matches, two matches have been decided through super over here.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is completely different compared to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium. The ground here is quite big. At the same time, grass will also be present on the pitch here. In such a situation, the fast bowlers are likely to get help here. Both teams can land on this ground with three specialist fast bowlers. However, in the last 10 innings, more than 200 scores have been made three times.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Rajasthan Royals will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Potential playing eleven of Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Sunil Narayan, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Varun Chakraborty, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthatpa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Karan, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajput, Jaydev Unadkat

