The Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday (23 September) will also be a battle of fire. This time Mumbai Indians, who lost the first match, will be desperate to return to victory. Mumbai has never won the first match since IPL 2013. This time also in the first match, he was defeated by the previous runner-up Chennai Super Kings.

While Mumbai will be in the process of returning to the path of victory, KKR will be intent on starting with victory. Both teams are full of big hitters. This is the third IPL of Kolkata Knight Riders young batsman Shubman Gill who specializes in the fun of hitting sixes around the field. On the other hand, ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma is the emperor of limited overs cricket and this battle between him and Shubman’s bat skills will be worth watching.

T20 cricket all-rounders also have special significance. In such a situation, it will be worth seeing the match between Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya and Kolkata’s Andre Russell. Mumbai’s team has the power to face KKR’s most expensive player Pat Cummins along with Sunil Narayan and Kuldeep Yadav. At the same time, Russell is the most dangerous batsman in T20 cricket at this time.

Russell, who hit 52 sixes last season, criticized the team management for sending him down the batting order. This time, he has been promised to be relegated to number three, which is enough to stir the opposing teams. KKR mentor David Hussey recently said, ‘If it helps us win the match, why not. If Russell comes in at number three and plays 60 balls, he can also score a double century. He can do anything. KKR has the best international limited overs captain in the form of Eoin Morgan who can advise Dinesh Karthik.

Despite a good start on Saturday, the Mumbai team could only manage 162 runs for nine wickets. In such a situation, instead of Saurabh Tiwari, he can remove Ishaan Kishan. Jasprit Bumrah could not walk in the first match and he is not among those in bad form for much longer. Apart from spinners Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar and fast bowlers, Mumbai also has additional bowlers in the form of Pandya and Kieron Pollard.

Potential playing eleven of Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Sunil Narayan, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi / Kamlesh Nagerkoti

Possible playing XI of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jaspreet Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Culper Nile, Quintone de Cock, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Saurabh Tiwari.

