Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match of the 13th season of the IPL on Wednesday, defeating the three-time champions in their first match against Chennai Sapoor Kings by five wickets. This is the first match of KKR this season under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.In the first match against CSK, opener Quinton de Kock gave the team a good start but Mumbai’s middle order did not convert a good start into a big score except Saurabh Tiwari. Tiwari had scored 42 runs from 31 balls. Mumbai’s team could only manage 162 runs after losing nine wickets in 20 overs. After that his bowlers could not defend these runs from the Chennai batsmen.

The legendary Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu coined the team’s winning story. The team management would definitely want the team to rectify this mistake against KKR.

Captain again in Abu Dhabi Rohit Sharma and De Cock will be seen opening the innings. Team management will not change the playing-11 as far as it seems. The Mumbai bowlers did not spend much runs but Jasprit Bumrah was one such bowler who got hit. If Mumbai has to come back, Bumrah will have to do well.

Kolkata was the last time the IPL was held in the UAE (co-hosted with India) when Kolkata won the title. He defeated Punjab in the last over to lift the trophy. This time Kolkata have released their experienced players Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla and have brought Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton into their squad.

KKR’s batting attack has talented young players like Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. To strengthen their batting, the franchise has also included Tom Banton in the team. They have told what Banton can do in the Big Bash League itself. At the same time, KKR’s middle order looks dangerous with Andre Russell.

It has gained strength with the arrival of Morgan from England. Sunil can start the innings with Naren, Tom Banton or Gill. All three are capable of giving a fast start to the team. The success of KKR has been seen in previous editions to a large extent depends on the spinners and the team’s spin attack has Naren, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakraborty.

Varun has not played a single match in the IPL yet. Therefore, the responsibility of spin will be more on Kuldeep and Naren. Kolkata have another option in the form of Chris Green, but with little experience they hardly get a chance.

Kolkata have strengthened their pace bowling attack after the poor 2019 season. This time the team has included Pat Cummins. Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Shivam Mavi have options in fast bowling. Kolkata has brought Ali Khan from America this time. He did well in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

On paper, the Mumbai team seems to be dominating Karthik’s team. Both teams have played a total of 25 matches so far, of which Mumbai have won 19 matches. Kolkata is capable of doing anything in the circumstances and changed ground.

Teams like this

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Sourav Tiwari, Ishaan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, Hardik Pandya, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Suchit Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaspreet Bumrah. , Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant, Digvijay Deshmukh, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson.

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Naren, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakraborty, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green.