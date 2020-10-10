Abu Dhabi: Kings XI Punjab will face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Kolkata had won in their last match, Punjab lost.

Kolkata’s batsmen failed once again against Chennai. The change in the opening pair definitely worked for the team and Rahul Tripathi, who came to the opening in place of Sunil Narine, scored 81 runs from 51 balls. But apart from him no other Kolkata batsman could walk. In-form batsman Shubman Gill was also dismissed cheaply.

It was Tripathi who took over the team and took it beyond 160. Naren was sent to number four, not sending the opening. It brought Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and down. Kolkata needs to think deeply about its batting. Morgan and Russell are the batsmen who will get as much time as the team will get for batting.

So far, however, it has seen very little, so the team management must send these two above, otherwise the team’s batting ability will not be able to be fully utilized. In the last match in bowling, the team defended a low score. At one time the team seemed to be losing the match, but spinners Naren and Varun Chakraborty had given the match to them by returning the team.

Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagrokti, along with Pat Cummins, have the power to tackle Punjab’s weak batting quickly. Kolkata needs only the wickets of Lokesh Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. After these two leave, Punjab’s batting becomes helpless, in which there is no batsman who can stand up to the end and cross the team’s lead.

In the last match played against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Nicholas Pooran had a bat. He had maintained his hopes of winning the innings of 77 runs but he could not reach the destination. Puran is also a threat to Kolkata, but lack of consistency is a weakness of Puran. At the same time, Glenn Maxwell’s bat is blunt. However, given the type of batsman Maxwell is, he can show it anytime and if he rains, the problems will be difficult for Kolkata.

In bowling, Punjab’s attack is on Mohammed Shami. Sheldon Cottrell has not been very effective but the team management continues to rely on him. In this match, it is possible that someone else gets a chance to replace Cottrell. Arshdeep Singh impressed against Hyderabad so it is expected that he will retain his place. The weight of the spin was handled by Mujib ur Rehman with Ravi Bishnoi against Hyderabad. Against Kolkata, these two can be seen once again.

The Kings XI Punjab team has played 6 matches so far this season, of which it has won only one. While in five he has to face defeat. Punjab team is at last place in the points table. At the same time, Kolkata Knight Riders have won three out of five, while in 2 they have suffered defeat. Kolkata’s team is fourth in the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Naren, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sidhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan , Tom Benton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakraborty, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshadip Singh, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Hardas Vijolane. , Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brarar, Mujib ur Rehman, Darshan Nalakande, Jimmy Neesham, Ishaan Porel, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tejinder Singh.

