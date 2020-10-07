Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders decided to bat first by winning the toss in the 21st match of the 13th season of IPL with the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here. The interesting thing is that after 5 years, it has been seen that KKR has decided to bat first after winning the toss. The last time this happened was in 2015. During these 5 years he played 69 matches. After the toss, the commentators were also seen discussing this decision.

It was Totka or something else, only Kolkata team captain Dinesh Karthik can tell about it. Well, in this match, the Chennai team, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is at number five in the table of eight teams, taking four points with two wins and three defeats in five matches this season. Chennai defeated Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in their last match.

On the other hand, Kolkata, captained by Dinesh Karthik, is at number four with four points in the table with two wins and two defeats in four matches. The team had to face defeat in their last match. Kolkata have not made any changes in their team, while Chennai have made a change. Chennai has replaced Karn Sharma in the playing eleven in place of Piyush Chawla.

Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Naren, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Karan, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.