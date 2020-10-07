CSK vs KKR IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 21st match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium today. Chennai had won in their last match while Kolkata had to face defeat. Chennai have got two wins and three defeats in five matches.

Chennai team is returning to rhythm after three consecutive defeats. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team will now be desperate to make it to the top four. Dhoni continued to rely on Shane Watson, who scored an unbeaten 83 off 53 balls in the last match. Chennai won by ten wickets with a record 181-run partnership between Watson and Faf du Plessy against Kings XI Punjab.

Kolkata was yet to perform as expected despite the presence of big stars. The match will also be no less than a litmus test for captain Dinesh Karthik, who has not yet finished this season on both the captaincy and batting fronts. KKR bought England World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan but retained Karthik as the captain. Karthik has been able to score 37 runs in four matches so far and some of his decisions have also proved to be wrong due to which he remains critical of the critics.

Potential playing eleven of Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Tom Benton. Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakraborty.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur and Sam Curren.

