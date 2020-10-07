Highlights: Kolkata defeated Chennai by 10 runs in an IPL-2020 match played in Dubai

Kolkata, batting first, scored 167 runs for the loss of all wickets in 20 overs.

In response, Chennai were able to score 157 for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs despite Shane Watson’s fifty.

Abu Dhabi

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in an exciting match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the match, Kolkata had scored 167 runs, losing all wickets, batting first. The highest man of the match for him was Rahul Tripathi who scored 81 runs. In reply, Shane Watson gave Chennai a good start and the team was going ahead in 10 overs, but in the last 10 overs, KKR came back strongly and took the match by 10 runs. Chennai’s team could score 157 runs for 5 wickets. This is KKR’s third win in 5 matches and has moved up to third in the points table after Mumbai and Delhi.

Faf du Plessis out after a good start

Chasing 168 runs, Chennai Super Kings were given a good start by Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. However, du Plessis, who had a fifty in the last match, could score just 17 runs in 10 balls. He was caught by young fast bowler Shivam Mavi in ​​the hands of wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. After this, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu took the front and took the team forward.

69-run partnership between Watson and Rayudu

During this time, where Rayudu was seen playing vigilantly, Watson was seen in his style, who got a form against FIFTY against Punjab. He scored plenty of runs on Cummins and Mavi. The team’s score was 99 runs when Ambati Rayudu (30 runs, 27 balls, 3 fours) was caught by Shubman Gill in the wake of Kamlesh Nagerkoti taking a big hit. He and Watson shared a 69-run partnership for the second wicket.

Dhoni came in top order, Watson Fifty rooted out

After Rayudu’s dismissal, captain Dhoni himself landed on top order. During this, Shane Watson completed the half century in 39 balls with a single off the last ball of the 13th over. This was his second consecutive half-century this season. However, Sunil Narine, who came to the next over, gave him a third blow to Chennai, LBW on the first ball. Watson hit 6 fours and a six in 40 balls.

Dhoni returning in the bowling of Varun.

Dhoni again disappointed, bowled by Varun’s ball

The fans, who had been expecting a four-and-six rain from former India captain MS Dhoni since the start of the tournament, were again disappointed. He was bowled by Varun Chakraborty to Dhoni with his wavy ball. KKR returns from here. Sam Karan (17) was followed by Andre Russell. Not only this, Russell put pressure on CSK while giving away just 3 runs in the 18th over of the innings.

Wanted 36 runs in the last 12 balls

In the last two overs, CSK needed 6 runs to win. On the field were Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav. Sunil Narine, who came to the 19th over, bowled well and allowed only 10 runs. After this Andre Russell came to the last over. Jadeja made two fours and a six in this over, but could not win the team. For KKR, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell got one wicket each.

KKR innings thrill

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 167 despite a superb bowling performance by openers Rahul Tripathi (81). Tripathi scored 81 runs in 51 balls with the help of eight fours and three sixes, but he did not get good support from the other end. Apart from him, none of the Knight Riders batsmen even touched the 20-run mark. Birthday boy Dwayne Bravo from Super Kings took three for 37 while Karn Sharma took 25, Sam Karan 26 and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each for 28. The Knight Riders team could only add 74 runs in the final 10 overs.

Gill cheaply out

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and decided to bat first, after which the opening pair of Tripathi and Shubman Gill gave the team a cautious start. Tripathi hit three fours in Deepak Chahar’s opening two overs while Gill also hit a four. Gill, however, could not stay long and after scoring 11 runs, he caught the wicketkeeper Dhoni off Shardul’s ball. Nitish Rana also had his luck when Shardul’s ball went for four runs with the outside edge of his bat.

Tripathi’s vigorous form

Tripathi hit the first six of the innings on Chahar and then welcomed Karn Sharma with a six. The Knight Riders scored 52 for one wicket in the power play. Rana, however, made an easy catch to Ravindra Jadeja at the boundary trying to play a big shot off Karna’s ball. He scored nine runs. Tripathi completed a half-century off 31 balls with fours on Bravo while Sunil Narine (17) hit a six and a four off consecutive balls in the same over.

Rahul Tripathi hit a brilliant half century.

Jadeja-du Plessis catches Narne’s brilliant catch

Naren then succumbed to a spectacular catch at the boundary. He hit Karna with the ball but Jadeja held the ball in running but when it got closer to the boundary line, it was extended to Faf du Plessis who converted it into a catch. Eoin Morgan opened the account with fours on Shardul and completed the team’s century in the 12th over. Super Kings bowlers curb the run pace in the middle overs.

Then the veterans went back like this

Eoin Morgan (07) could not do anything special. Tripathi tried to increase the run pace with fours and sixes on Chahar who came for the new spell but Andre Russell (2) was caught by Shardul to Dhoni. Tripathi hit a four on Bravo but caught Shane Watson in the slip on the same fast bowler’s ball. He faced eight fours and three sixes in 51 balls. Pat Cummins (17 not out), with fours and sixes on Shardul, brought the team score to 150 runs in the 18th over. Karan dismissed Karthik while Bravo sent Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Shivam Mavi to the pavilion.