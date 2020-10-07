KKR vs CSK: In the 21st match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders gave Chennai Super Kings a target of 168 runs. Rahul Tripathi scored the highest 81 runs for Kolkata. Star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo took the most three wickets for Chennai Super Kings. With this, Bravo achieved a special place in the IPL.

Bravo completed 150 wickets in IPL

Significantly, Bravo’s name was 150 wickets in this league with three wickets in this match. Shivam Mavi of Kolkata became his 150th victim. In this way, Bravo has become the 5th player to have 150 wickets in his IPL history.

Before Bravo, this feat was done in the IPL by Lasith Malinga, Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh. Malinga has the highest 170 wickets in IPL, Amit Mishra 160 wickets, Piyush Chawla 156 wickets and Harbhajan Singh 150 wickets.

Milestone Alert!@ DJBravo47 now has 150 wickets in the IPL. He is the 5th bowler in IPL to achieve this feat.# Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/VIB7L241xA – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020

Bravo today took three wickets for 37 runs during his 4-over spell against Kolkata. During this, he made Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Shivam Mavi his victim.

Significantly, Kolkata scored 167 runs in this match playing first. In bowling for Chennai, where Dwayne Bravo took three wickets. Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma got two wickets each.