Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) blamed the batsmen for their 10-run defeat in the Indian Premier League match on Wednesday despite being in a strong position against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Knight Riders (KKR) scored 167 runs thanks to a brilliant half-century by opener Rahul Tripathi (81), in response to which the Super Kings (CSK) team scored a half-century with Shane Watson (50) and Ambati Rayudu (30). Despite a 69-run partnership, she could score 157 runs for five wickets.The Super Kings (CSK) team were in a very strong position at 90 for one wicket in 10 overs but Sunil Narine (one wicket for 31), Varun Chakraborty (one wicket for 28) and Andre Russell (18 runs) One wicket), bowling brilliantly in the last 10 overs, gave the Knight Riders (KKR) a strong comeback and win.

Dhoni said after the match, ‘In the middle overs, he bowled two or three overs quite well. We lost wickets in the meantime. If our batting had been better during this phase, the result could have been different. In the beginning we gave a lot of runs with the new ball. Karn Sharma bowled very well. The bowlers stopped him for 160 (167 runs) but the batsmen disappointed us.



He said, ‘If the last over is dropped in the last over, then we could not put a boundary and in such a situation you have to do something new. If someone is doing a small ball, you have to find ways to make the boundary.

Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik praised his players after the victory and said that they lived up to their trust. Karthik said, ‘There are some important players in our team. Sunil Narayan is one of them. We can do at least that much to support him. I am very proud of him as a player. We thought that by sending Rahul up, we can reduce the pressure on Sunil.

He said, ‘There is a lot of flexibility in our batting. I started at number three, I am now playing at number seven. This is a good thing. Seeing the kind of batting we did from the beginning, CSK did quite well but I was quite sure of Sunil and Varun. This trust has worked for me.

Man of the Match, Tripathi said that this moment is like a dream come true for him. He said, ‘It’s like a dream come true for me. I was drawn to both roles. Whenever you get a chance, you should be ready for it.