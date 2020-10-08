KKR vs CSK: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in the 21st match of IPL 2020. At one time, it seemed as if Chennai would win this match easily, but due to the brilliant captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, KKR won the losing game.

After the victory, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik praised Sunil Narine. In this match against Chennai, Narine batted at number four and scored 17 runs off 9 balls and took Shane Watson’s crucial wicket for 31 runs in four overs in the bowling.

After the match, Karthik said, “There are some important players, Narine is one of them. What we can do for them is that we support them. As a player I am proud of them. We thought that we Remove the pressure on Naren and that’s why we sent Rahul up. “

Karthik went on to say, “Our batting is lazy. I started at number-3 and moved to number-7. That’s good.” Chasing a target of 168 runs, Chennai looked to win at one time, but Kolkata returned and pushed it towards defeat.

Regarding this thrilling win, Karthik said, “The way Chennai started, it was fantastic, but in the end I had a lot of confidence in Sunil and Varun which came in handy.”