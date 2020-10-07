Chennai Super Kings (CSK) birthday boy Dwayne Bravo (Dwayne Bravo) danced against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 21st match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and took 3 wickets. With this, he registered his name in the special list. Actually, he completed the figure of 150 wickets. He has joined the special list of 150 or more wickets in the IPL.

Prior to this match, he was 3 wickets away from 150 wickets. DJ completed 150 of his wickets while walking KKR’s most successful batsman Rahul Tripathi (83), Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Shimam Mavi. Interestingly, today he is celebrating his 37th birthday. Performing special on this special occasion will not be less than a special gift. The record of highest wicket in IPL is named after Lasith Malinga (170 wickets).

Bowler, who took the most wickets in the IPL

Lasith Malinga – 170 wickets in 122 matches

Amit Mishra – 160 wickets in 150 matches

Piyush Chawla – 156 wickets in 162 matches

Harbhajan Singh – 150 wickets in 160 matches

Dwayne Bravo – 150 wickets in 137 matches

Talking about the match, Kolkata Knight Riders set a target of 168 runs in front of Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Kolkata, batting first, scored 167 runs losing all wickets in 20 overs on the basis of Rahul Tripathi’s half-century.

Rahul hit eight fours and three sixes in a 51-ball innings. Apart from him, no other Kolkata batsman could score more runs. Dwayne Bravo took three wickets for Chennai. Sam Karan, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma took two wickets each.