After the 11th match of the Indian Premier League, there was no team left in the tournament that did not have at least one winning record. But before the start of the 12th match, Rajasthan Royals was a team that had not tasted defeat. This picture also changed after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders and the victory of Rajasthan Royals was broken in the third match itself. Chasing a target of 175 against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Rajasthan Royals were able to score 137 runs at the loss of 9 wickets and KKR won the match by 37 runs. The heroes of KKR’s victory were two young bowlers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagerkoti.