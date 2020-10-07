In the 21st match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 runs. After winning the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bat first. Kolkata Knight Riders, batting first, set a target of 168 runs in front of Chennai Super Kings. After chasing the target, the team of Chennai Super Kings could score only 157 runs after losing five wickets in 20 overs. Shane Watson scored the most 50 runs for Chennai. Earlier, the Kolkata team scored 167 runs losing nine wickets in the prescribed 20 overs. Rahul Tripathi scored 81 runs for the most runs from the team.