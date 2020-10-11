A complaint has been made about the bowling action of Sunil Neran, the mystery spinner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This complaint was made by the field umpires (Ulhas Gandhe and Chris Gaffency) during the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match was against Kings XI Punjab, in which Sunil Narine gave his team a thrilling two-run victory in the last over in Abu Dhabi. According to the BCCI, under the IPL’s illegal bowling action policy, Naren will be placed on the warning list and allowed to continue bowling in the tournament. In this regard, a decision on suspension of their bowling will be taken after the report of the BCCI’s Suspected Bowling Action Committee. This is not the first time Naren’s bowling has been questioned. In the past, he has also been accused of illegal bowling in PSL and International cricket. Let the Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by two runs in an exciting match of IPL-13 played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Talking about the match, the Punjab bowlers did not allow Kolkata to score big at first and only scored 164 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. However, Punjab could not achieve this goal and lost 162 runs after losing five wickets in 20 overs.

Last ball dramaIn the last over, the team needed 14 runs to win, but despite the presence of Glenn Maxwell (10 not out), Naren gave away just 11 runs in this over. Maxi’s shot on the last ball was six by one-two inches and the match went in favor of KKR. Naren got two while KKR got three successes for KKR. This is the fourth win in six matches for KKR while it is Punjab’s fifth consecutive defeat. The team has won only one of the seven matches.

What did Naren say after victoryAfter defeating Kings XI Punjab by two runs, Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner Sunil Narine said that he felt that he had made a mistake when the ball went up in the final over. Naren said after the match, ‘When the last ball went up in the air, I thought I was going to bowl outside. I made it wide, but then I felt that I had made a mistake. ‘ He said, ‘It is not right (for me to bowl in the death overs) but someone has to do it. I am accustomed to do it in the past. Breaths keep beating, I keep calm. ‘