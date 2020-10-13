Sharjah After losing by 82 runs to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has said that the difference between the two teams was AB de Villiers playing an unbeaten 73 runs innings. On the basis of de Villiers’ innings, Bangalore had a challenge of 195 runs in front of Kolkata. Kolkata could only manage 112 runs in 20 overs.

After the match, Karthik said, “De Villiers is a world class player. He is very difficult to stop. He was a player who makes a difference between the two teams. We tried a lot. The only ball that could stop him was the exact inswing yorker. , All the other balls were going out. “

Karthik said that his team needs to make some improvements. The captain said, “We have to sit and talk. Some things we have to improve. It would have been good if we had stopped them even till 175. We have to do well in batting.” He said, “To be honest, every captain has his day, when things don’t go well. But there are many good days too. I can remember him. I will be with him.”

Let us know that in this match played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls, which included five fours and six sixes. After this stormy innings, he said that he is happy and surprised by it. De Villiers was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant innings.

