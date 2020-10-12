Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have expressed surprise over their spinner Sunil Narine being reported for a suspected bowling action. The franchisee also said that a proper solution would be found in the matter soon.

The team, however, did not say whether Narayan would be included in the team. Narayan has been reported by the on-field umpires and has been placed on the warning list. If he is reported again in the current competition then he will not be able to bowl further.

KKR said in a statement, “It is a surprise for the franchise, especially since he has played 115 matches in the IPL since 2012 and 68 matches in 2015 after being reported for suspected bowling action during the IPL season.” ‘

A statement issued before the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore said, “We hope that a suitable solution will be found soon.” We appreciate the cooperation from IPL for early resolution of this matter.



The 32-year-old spinner took two wickets in four overs during KKR’s dramatic two-run win against Kings XI Punjab. Earlier, in 2015, the International Cricket Council (ICC) was barred from bowling in international cricket due to suspected bowling action. He was allowed to bowl in all formats after 2016 after improving the action.