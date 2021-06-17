Danish national team captain Simon Kjr, referred today for the first time to the collapse suffered on Saturday in the Denmark-Finland of the Eurocup by his partner Christian Eriksen and assured that the impact caused by the dramatic scenes in the Parken Copenhagen will remain forever. “They have been some very special days in which football has not been the most important. The shock will be on me and everyone forever! The only thing that matters and means anything is that Christian is fine! “, wrote in a message posted on the Federation’s social networks Danish (DBU).

Eriksen fainted while going to control a ball on the left wing of Denmark’s attack. The rapid medical assistance on the lawn itself allowed, after a quarter of an hour in which he suffered a cardiac arrest, stabilize him and later he was transferred to the Kingdom Hospital of Copenhagen, where he remains joined. Doctors have decided to place an ICD (automatic defibrillator implantable), the DBU reported today.

The Milan player and former Sevilla player, as well as a personal friend of the star of Denmark, fwas one of the first to approach him and assist in resuscitation, in addition to comforting Sabrina, the girlfriend of the Danish “ten”, who had jumped onto the grass after the incident, while other players made a circle around Eriksen while he was attended. “I am proud of how we act as a team and how we have remained together in this tough period. I am excited and very grateful for him support received, “Kjr said.

The Danish captain assured that they will go out today to the Parken, where they will face lto Belgium, with Eriksen “in our hearts and thoughts” and that they will play for him and all over Denmark. The game against Finland was initially suspended by UEFA, but resumed almost two hours later.

Finland, which debuted in a great final phase, ended up taking the 1-0 win with a goal from Joel Pohjanpalo in the 59th minute.