Kjeld Nuis will be missing next week at the first World Cup match of the new season in Stavanger. The three-time Olympic champion suffered a minor groin injury last week and was therefore unable to participate in qualifying matches in Thialf.

Nuis had hoped that the KNSB would appoint him for the meeting in Norway, but the skating association chooses not to make an exception. The skaters who finished in the top five last weekend can participate in Stavanger. In addition to Nuis, Kai Verbij is also missing. The Jumbo-Visma rider also injured a groin.

The KNSB will later announce which skaters will participate in the second World Cup competition in Heerenveen a week later.

For the mass start part, national coach Rintje Ritsma selected Irene Schouten and Marijke Groenewoud from the women and Jorrit Bergsma and Bart Hoolwerf from the men. In the team pursuit, the Dutch teams in Stavanger consist of Antoinette Rijpma-De Jong, Schouten, Groenewoud and Joy Beune and the men's teams of Patrick Roest, Marcel Bosker, Bergsma and Beau Snellink.