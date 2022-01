On the first day of the European Championship distances in Heerenveen, Kjeld Nuis will compete in the 1000 meters against world champion Kai Verbij. The Olympic champion who failed to qualify for the 1000 meters for the Beijing Games a week and a half ago can start at the European Championships due to the cancellation of the injured Hein Otterspeer.

