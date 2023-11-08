The Salzburg gem: “A match of this level is an opportunity to be exploited. We want to remain in the international scene”

A showcase to be exploited. For the players and for the club. This is the Champions League for Salzburg for years. Getting noticed by the big clubs and selling them, year after year, the best players that the Austrian club has trained (excellent youth sector) or discovered (top-level scouts). For the boys themselves, the Champions League with Salzburg is the springboard to use to get to play in the best leagues in Europe. Among the most interesting talents currently working for Salzburg is Kjaergaard, author of the assist for Gloukh in the match that the Austrians lost against Inter at San Siro. "For us, every match at this level is an opportunity to exploit – said the Dane -. Every match teaches us something."

After the excellent debut against Benfica, beaten away, however there were two defeats against Real Sociedad and Inter: were you surprised?

“First of all, it must be said that we faced teams of a very high level. Real Sociedad started very well in the league, one of the most difficult tournaments in Europe. The same thing goes for Inter. Against teams like that if we don’t reach our limit as a team , it becomes difficult. We also lacked a bit of luck.”

What impression did Inter make on you?

"I think we can say that they are the strongest team in the group. They have something more than Real Sociedad and Benfica. We must be able to put in a great performance against the Nerazzurri. I believe that both in the friendly this summer and in the first leg we have shown that we can compete. But we have to do our best."

With what expectations did you start the Champions League group?

“We are a young team and therefore every match brings us experience and lessons. We don’t want to be satisfied with participating, but we want to play a good game and try to collect as many points as possible. Against Benfica we won and we went down in history as the most the youngest player in the tournament to get the three points. The important thing for us is to be able to stay on the international stage. We must therefore be able to finish in the top three.”

In the summer you revolutionized the team and company organization chart…

"This is Salzburg's philosophy. Not only do the players improve and grow, but also the managers and coaches. The important thing is that the club always has alternatives ready. Since I've been here this has always happened and credit should be given to the club ".

Your compatriot Eriksen played for Inter: do you have a relationship with him? How did you experience his illness?

“We have never met, but obviously I followed what happened to him on the pitch. He is one of the best players in Denmark and has a great personality. It seems clear to me that he has returned to very high levels and for this reason alone he deserves enormous respect.”