He won the ballot with Kalulu: he will start. Out of 10 games, he played eight from the 1st minute, conceding only against Sampdoria, a real guarantee

Relying on numbers, sensations and certainties. Sometimes you raise a trophy even with instinct. Pioli thought about it over and over again, he placed strengths and weaknesses on the scale and finally decided, helped by the safety factor.

Holder — Simon Kjaer will start the Super Cup against Inter. The Danish, yes, exactly. He who has lost his job since last year to the detriment of Kalulu. Blame a bad knee injury that upset the hierarchies and the Frenchman’s silent climb from semi-unknown to owner. Warrior Simon, 33, is the lifeline of a storm-tossed ship, with two draws in his last two games and a string of goals conceded. He here is the keystone.

Quality — When he plays, Milan don’t concede goals. In detail: this year Kjaer has taken the field ten times, eight in the league and two in the Champions League. Out of 10 games, he has played eight from the 1st minute, only conceding goals against Sampdoria. Clean sheet in Europe against Dinamo Zagreb and Salzburg (4-0), while in Serie A the goal remained clean with Sassuolo and Cremonese. Against Empoli, Naples and Monza, as long as he was on the pitch, he kept the shutter up. Al Castellani Bajrami scores from a free-kick in the 90th minute, when Kjaer has already gone out injured 15′ from the end. He comes out against Napoli in the 45th minute, before goals from Politano (penalty) and Simeone. The same goes for Monza. Frog puts Tatarusanu on a free kick with Kjaer out. Furthermore, when he started, Milan have only lost once. See also World Cup 2022, revelation from Lele Adani: "I had to comment on the final, but..."

Vs Lautaro — Now the “cons”. Pioli chooses to rely on a senator, but Lautaro’s speed and his ability to attack space could put him in trouble. Kjaer is an expert defender, he played three World Cups with Denmark and reached the semi-final of Euro 2020 as captain, but the Argentine’s speed remains a weapon not to be underestimated. Another point against: Kjaer hasn’t played as a starter since 8 November. Pioli will have taken every draft into account, and in one of the most delicate moments of his management, he chooses who has always given him guarantees. Kjaer, among other things, has already played a Super Cup as a starter. It was 12 August 2018, Sevilla-Barcelona, ​​and Messi and Suarez were in front of him. Balloon Martians. In Tangier it ended 2-1 for the blaugrana. Kjaer hopes that fate will restore what he has lost.

January 17 – 7.39pm

