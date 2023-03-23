“Tired of not playing.” As if the negative results weren’t enough for Stefano Pioli, the measly little point collected in the last three league games and a high-risk Champions area – fundamental for the continuation of the Rossoneri project – here come Simon’s certainly not conciliatory words from Denmark Kjaer.

In an interview with the Danish newspaper DR, the central defender commented on his moment of form: “I trained continuously for two months and I hadn’t done it for eight years. Physically I’m at the top. Sometimes things go wrong whatever you want, sometimes not. The Tottenham match was perhaps my best game since the injury. I haven’t played since and of course I’m disappointed. I still have the same hunger and energy to play, I haven’t lost the will when I was young. All of this helps me to stay at a high level.” One more problem for Milan, even if the abundance of players has never been…