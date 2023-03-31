If you are part of the group of players waiting for the release of Kizuna AI: Touch The Beat! in version Playstation 4, PSVR, Nintendo Switch And pc Street Steam, then there is bad news for you. Through your own page Twitter, Gemdrops announced that these editions of the game they will no longer debut from April 27as originally communicated, but will now see the light from May 25th.

As a reason for the postponement, the company played the classic card of “we need more time to further improve the quality“.

Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat! saw the light inOctober 2020 as title vr for devices Questwhile since last February 22nd was also made available on Playstation 5 And PSVR2.

Source: Gemdrops Street Gematsu