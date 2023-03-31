Several fractures, a hematoma on a cheekbone and whiplash: but given the dynamics of the accident, the ex of Chievo, Venice and Salernitana Sofian Kiyine can be said to be lucky. The Belgian midfielder (Moroccan father, Italian mother, has three passports) hit a roundabout at 200 kilometers per hour (the limit is 90 in the area) and his car took off, smashed through the windows of a gym and ended up in the inside, landing on the parquet.

The accident

—

It happened near Liège: Kiyine, who signed a four-year contract with Louvain last September (2 goals in 20 games), was returning home from training. He lost control of the car which landed in the Flémalle sports hall where some children were training until recently. “Fortunately, when it happened, the boys had just entered the changing rooms, the Flémalle Sport councilor confided to RTL Info”. The arena, which housed the basketball and gymnastics clubs, suffered heavy damage. “It was still full a few minutes earlier,” the testimonies said. “The club has learned that Sofian Kiyine was involved in a serious car accident near Liège last night,” Leuven said in a statement. Kiyine was taken to the emergency room of the nearest hospital, where further tests are underway: his life is not in danger. Fortunately, no other vehicles or people were involved in the accident. The club awaits clarity on the exact circumstances of how the incident occurred before responding further. We wish Sofian a speedy recovery.”