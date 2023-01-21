His name is Jakub Kiwior, he will be 23 on 15 February, central defender of the elegant, modern, fast and technical kind. Arsenal burned everyone, opening the safe and counting to 30 (million), plus or minus bonuses. Spezia had thought of keeping him at least until June, then he looked at the standings (comforting), he understood that the safety zone was getting further and further away and that the last three in the standings are at a sidereal distance.