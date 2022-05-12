from Daniela Natali

Kivano, durian and others. They come from the other side of the world. They are rich in fiber, minerals, vitamins (and sugars), but not so differently from our own species

The appearance of many of these exotic fruits is very unusual and the smell can also be very unpleasant (the case of durian whose transport to Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore, where it is appreciated in sweets and soups, is not allowed on public transport) , but in terms of nutritional properties they do not differ much from our fruits, explains Lucarini. All these exotic fruits are rich in water (constitutes from 60 to 90 percent of the weight of the product and the record belongs to the kivano and the starfruit), they are good sources of vitamins, minerals, fiber and, of course, of sugars – Lombardi Boccia points out -. The reduced caloric content, but still fruit is: on average about 40 Kcal per hectogram; the durian with almost 150 Kcal and above all theavocado with 230 (linked to the high fat content). Obviously the caloric content increases if the fruit is eaten dried, as in the case of goji berries, but also of mangoes. We are talking about portions: if we are talking about 100-150 grams for fresh fruit, for dried fruit we must go down to 30.

They have strange names and looks. We are there hand of Buddhanot quite attractive, and the beautiful dragon fruitand then the kivano and the durianwhich are added to the best known mango, papaya, avocado, carambola and passion fruit. They can be found in the most well-stocked supermarkets (or in oriental and online shops) and they do not have prohibitive prices, but what nutritional characteristics do they have? We asked two experts from Crea, Geneva Lombardi Boccia research manager e Massimo Lucariniresearcher.

Strange names and appearance

It must be said – adds Lucarini – that it is in no way a question of “miracle” foods or super foods. The famous Goji berries have properties similar to those of blueberries, blackberries and rose hips (ie a high content of antioxidant vitamins and minerals); papaya has an excellent presence of vitamin C, but not too different from that of oranges or kiwis. The good thing is that the variety helps the diet and leads to the consumption of more fruit. Mango, carambola and passion fruit – explains Lucarini – are, among the exotic fruits, those on which we have the most data, in addition to the aforementioned Goji berries. Durian has a high content of fibers, carbohydrates and fats, to the detriment of the water content which is the lowest among the fresh fruits taken into consideration; carambola is distinguished by the good quantity of vitamin C, provitamin A (the latter linked to the color of the fruit) and water; passion fruit (or maracuja) also rich in vitamin A and potassium. Perhaps it may intrigue theorigin of the name: nothing to do with aphrodisiac properties. The flower of the fruit has an aspect that can refer to the symbols of Christ’s passion: cross, nails, thorns. Hence the name and symbolism used by Spanish missionaries for the conversion of indigenous peoples. The characteristics of Buddha’s hand are also curious: a citrus fruit and has a taste and smell reminiscent of cedar, but has very little pulp; mostly “waste”

and the peel is used candied. The kivano also has a high percentage of waste and in this, and also in flavor and in some nutritional characteristics (especially the high potassium content), it resembles banana. We have little data on dragon fruit or pitaya, we can say that it is a decent source of B vitamins and potassium.

The zero kilometer?

Lombardi Boccia concludes with a reflection on ecological sustainability: When it comes to fruit, the molecules of nutritional interest do not vary much even in concentration. So why look for them in these fruits that come from so far? It is true that it is good to vary the diet, but it is possible to focus on exotic fruits that come also grown in Italy (such as mango and kiwi). They won’t be exactly “zero kilometer”, but at least they won’t have gone around the world.