Kitzbühel, the descent of the legendary Streif? Incredible, done on a mountain bike

Not just Marco Odermatt or Dominik Paris: before the World Cup Downhill, Kitzbühel's Streif was challenged by a Red Bull athlete on a mountain bike

Traveling at full speed with a mountain bike along the most dangerous and prestigious ski slope with jumps and acrobatics? Unthinkable, yes but not for everyone! The Austrian freestyle mountain bike phenomenon, Fabio Wibmer, recently conquered the legendary Streif ski slope with a dizzying descent on his bicycle, in an event that will remain in history as an extraordinary feat and unprecedented. In his latest spectacular project entitled “Fabio Wibmer – The Streif”, Wibmer has skied down the most iconic and difficult ski slope in the world with the special creative touch that sets him apart. The young Austrian talent, who grew up in a mountain village in East Tyrol, thus realized his childhood dream, uniting two apparently distant worlds such as cycling and skiing in one of the most legendary locations in world sport.

“I have always dreamed of being able to cycle along the Streif: I have a special bond with this place. Every single winter I watch the race on television and the fact that he managed to realize this project is very special for me” declared an emotional Wibmer.

The video of this extraordinary feat shows Wibmer tackling the formidable descent with an explosive mix of breathtaking acrobatics and carefree fun, following the unique and light-hearted style that characterizes his videos.

During the descent, the Red Bull team rider reached a top speed of 107 km/h, while delighting in crazy jumps, including one 14 meters high and 36 meters long. Among the various stunts, Fabio faced the iconic challenges of the Streif: a jump from the TV camera tower landing on the Mausefalle, part of the track inclined at 85%, a wall ride in the Ausfahrt-Steilhang part, recalling Bode Miller's stunt in 2008, and a spectacular backflip onto the Hausbergkante.

To deal with ice and snow, the young cyclist and his team had to modify the mountain bike used by adding 576 studs to the wheel tires. This modification guaranteed the right grip on the track terrain, without however diminishing the spectacular nature of the undertaking. “At the first jump I was scared because I wasn't sure how the mountain bike would react to the impact. There are tough challenges everywhere on this track: I had to stay 100% concentrated at every point of the descent.” Wibmer continued: “With my videos I want to inspire people to be creative and think outside the box.” This crazy feat sets the stage for the Hahnenkamm weekend, which begins on Friday 19 January. A legendary race preceded by a spectacular presentation video, like the rest of Fabio's videos. In fact, his YouTube channel, which boasts more than 7 million subscribers, has captured the attention of the global public and has become testimony to his audacity and limitless creativity.

