Julia Volkenand

Unknown people coldly stole the snowman in front of a hotel in Kitzbühel. This offered a reward for the finder of the missing decoration.

Kitzbühel – In Bavaria there is a custom of stealing each other's maypole and then having it triggered by a large delivery of beer or a snack. However, one has probably never heard of snowman stealing in Bavaria or anywhere else.

However, that is exactly what happened to a hotel in Kitzbühel, Austria. Last weekend (January 20th/21st) two unknown men marched in front of the Hotel Rasmushof and simply “kidnapped” the snowman that was artfully placed in front of it. The hotel's surveillance camera recorded everything. In the footage you can see two figures – apparently men – dressed in leather pants walking up to the snowman, knocking him over, then having a brief indecisive discussion and looking into the camera. The two of them then grab him and carry the plastic man away. On the way, however, they immediately drop him.

Snowman stolen: Kitzbühel hotel offers reward

The Rasmushof doesn't want to just let this nasty theft go and posted the recordings on the Instagram channel. The operators write: “WANTED: Snowman kidnapper on the Hahnenkamm weekend! Has anyone seen our frosty icon? Clues urgently sought.” There is even a reward for relevant clues: “A hot cocoa with the nearest snowman!”

There are actually already initial hints in the comments. A user claims to have seen the culprits and comments: “If I had known… the two carried the snowman past me towards the train station.” Another user remembers: “The two heroes spent a long time with the snowman in front of the kitty. Race Club confessed. Then unfortunately I didn’t see her again.”

Upon request from IPPEN.MEDIA An employee at the Rasmushof reveals that unfortunately there has been no further information about the snowman's whereabouts. “Unfortunately he hasn’t found his way back yet.” But she is hopeful that he will show up again. After all, the frosty fellow has been part of the hotel's decoration for a very long time. “Our boss had the idea of ​​giving whoever brings back the snowman a cocoa with whipped cream on top,” says the employee. “Maybe that will help.”

Did the snowman thieves take him on a tour of Kitzbühel? Who knows? There is still no trace of him. The question of whether the theft was a prank or simply a thoughtless, spontaneous idea cannot yet be answered.