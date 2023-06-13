Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Kittilä | Two dead bodies were found in the apartment, the police are investigating it as a homicide

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Kittilä | Two dead bodies were found in the apartment, the police are investigating it as a homicide

The police suspect that one of the dead people found in the apartment has been the victim of a murder.

Middle aged a woman and a man were found dead in a private apartment in Kittilä on Monday 12 June. afternoon. The police are investigating their death, the Lapland Police Department informs.

The police suspect that one of the dead has been the victim of a murder. The case is being investigated under the criminal title of murder. The police are investigating the course of events. The criminal titles may be specified as the preliminary investigation progresses.

The deceased were found in Kittilä during an inspection mission. Bystanders have not been in danger from the events.

The news is updated.

