Kittilä | The Supreme Court sentenced the former municipal councilors of Kittilä to conditional imprisonment

The sentence was given to the former chairman and former vice-chairman of the municipal board.

Supreme the court has sentenced two Kittilä municipal councilors to conditional imprisonment.

Served as chairman of the municipal board Timo Kurula was guilty of attempted fraud, breach of official duty and abuse of official position. Served as vice-chairman of the municipal board Aki Maunula was convicted of attempted fraud and breach of duty.

According to the Supreme Court, the convicts had obtained legal services from an expert outside the municipality and had taken the bill for the service to the municipal administration for payment. In addition, the chairman of the municipal board had ordered expert services and acted as an obstacle regarding the invoice submitted by the expert to the municipality.

The Supreme Court considered that the convicts had tried to mislead the municipality into paying the bill. There were no grounds for paying it from the municipality’s funds.

In addition, the chairman of the municipal board had participated in the preparation of the case in an obstructed manner and violated his official duties in his official activities with the intention of obtaining a benefit for himself by avoiding the obligation to pay the second bill.

The chairman of the municipal board was sentenced to 80 days and the deputy chairman of the municipal board to 60 days in prison.

