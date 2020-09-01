Kittilä | The politicians shelved in Kittilä returned to office

On Monday, the municipal council dismissed all the institutions and elected new ones. Those accused of crimes and acquitted from the district court sit in their former positions. The Court of Appeals began hearing the case on Tuesday.

Kittilä the historic tangle of ambiguities in municipal administration swirled to its starting point in the municipal council on Monday night.

Municipal politicians accused of official crimes and on the shelves returned to their former positions after the council had first dismissed all the institutions, citing a lack of confidence.

“Let’s get back to where we started,” said the chairman of the Fair Kittilä Group (OMK) Inkeri Company.

The return is based on a decision made by the Supreme Administrative Court (Supreme Administrative Court) in April decision, in which the shelving of those accused of official crimes was annulled.

Treasury had previously detained twenty persons from their positions of trust under the so-called Lex Kittilä Act until their official criminal charges have been finally settled in court.

The handling of Kittilä’s official criminal cases in the Rovaniemi Court of Appeal began on Tuesday.­

The charges are related to the tangle that led to the then mayor of Kittilä Anna Mäkelä illegal separation.

All 27 municipal politicians accused of crimes was released charges in the Lapland District Court in June 2019.

I tangled proceedings in the Rovaniemi Court of Appeal began on Tuesday and will always be held until the end of November.

The case progressed to a higher court because the prosecutors and former mayor Mäkelä appealed the district court’s verdict.

The deputies hitherto shelved were replaced by their deputies. They were allowed to leave on Monday night due to a lack of confidence.

“The majority considered that the institutions do not enjoy trust because the composition has not complied with the results of the municipal elections,” said the mayor of Kittilä Antti Jämsen.

About it voted in the Council by a vote of 19 to 6. OMK and the Coalition Party opposed the dismissal. Representatives of the Center Party, the Left Alliance, the SDP and the Basic Finns voted in favor.

“Those who had previously been arrested for their positions of trust now heard their voices and were able to take part in an election from which they had previously been absent by decision of the Ministry of Finance,” Jämsen described.

At the same time, OMK lost one representative in the municipal government. There was not enough support in the vote. In addition, OMK lost the position of Deputy Chairman of the Municipal Government. The company thinks OMK now wants to smoke out.

Municipal decision-makers accused of official crimes in Kittilä were present at the Lapland District Court hearing in the autumn of 2018.­

“We are the second largest group in the council, but subject to dictation policy. I do not know what corrects Kittilä’s situation. At least it will take years. ”

Jämsen is not going to guess where the Court of Appeal will end up with charges. The solution is expected next winter and many hope it will come before the April municipal elections.

“The Court of Appeal will make a fair decision and it is hoped that the situation will be clarified in the future,” Jämsen said.

Event tangle Mäkelä once initiated an investigation request made by Mäkelä, the CEO of Levi Ski Resort Jouni from Palosaari.

Mäkelä was dismissed by the Municipal Council in November 2014. In 2016, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled that the dismissal was illegal.

In the case of Palosaari, accusations of abuse of position of trust in ambiguities related to Levi’s acquisition of an elevator were dismissed in the Lapland District Court in 2018.

District Prosecutors Katri Junnikkala-Heikkinen and Sari Anttonen demand the conditional imprisonment of the Kittilä municipal decision-maker in the district court for aggravated abuse of official position.

The court at that time overturned all charges. The district court found that the decision-making of the municipality of Kittilä at that time was marked by a strong confrontation between shop stewards and senior officials. According to the law, Mäkelä’s activities were also likely to cause distrust.