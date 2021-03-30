Those of us of a certain age will remember Top Cat pulling tasty fish heads out of a waste bin but this is more about somebody disposing of kittens in this fashion.

TO Seprona patrol (Guardia Civil) based in Motril pulled five newborn kittens from a rubbish bin where a woman had allegedly dumped them, secured in a bag.

This occurred in Vélez de Benaudalla. It was a neighbor that alerted the Guardia Civil to this because when the woman deposited her ‘rubbish’ the neighbor could hear mewing coming from the small hopper.

The 79-year-old woman is presently under investigation over this and could face charges under the Protection of Domestic Animals act.

Seprona moved fast and located the bin with the kittens in it – had they not been discovered they would have gone through the compactor in the rubbish-collection lorry.

The police handed over the kittens to the animal rescue association, SOS Animals Salobreña, who are looking after them

Meanwhile the Guardia Civil identified and questioned the woman, who admitted that her female cat had just produced an unwanted litter.

Note: Top Cat cartoon intro.

(News: Vélez Benaudalla, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)