The entire community of Pimonte, a municipality in the Lattari Mountains, in Campania, mobilized to save a kitten that had remained in a rainwater pipe for two days. In those conditions he could not have survived, but thanks to the help of many, including little Vincenzo, the story ended in the best possible way.

The personal thanks of the mayor Francesco Somma went to him: the little one remained for hours next to the pipe of the rain system in which the animal had slipped, simulating the meow to help him find the way out. Despite the rain, the puppy has never been left alone, even from a distance there are those who have sent advice and even a video on YouTube with the call of a mother cat. Civil Protection volunteers also attended. Eventually the little one managed to get out. “Many of us mobilized, despite the pouring rain for hours, to free a kitten in via Rivozza. A story that makes me proud of my citizens. Thanks to Silvia, to the Vincenzos, to Eduardo, to Gabriele, to Marianna and Mafalda, to the volunteers of the Civil Protection “, wrote the mayor Somma.

Then a note for the child: “Thanks in particular to the young Vincenzo Chierchia who spent hours emulating a meow that would draw the kitten towards the exit of the tunnel”. Now the appeal is to find him a family: “We hope to find someone who will adopt him among the families of our municipality, so that he can stay here with us in Pimonte”.