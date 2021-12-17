Can you imagine the joy of a mother who can finally save her little ones thanks to the help of heroes who have suddenly appeared to give them a hand? There kitten runs into the arms of her rescuers, who intervened to rescue her after finding her alone trying to survive together with her children.

Photo source from Love Meow’s YouTube video

There life for street animals it’s hard. And it is even more so if you are a mother who has to think about her puppies. It is not easy to survive. You have to be on your guard against all dangers and trusting humans, like all other pets do, is impossible.

Yet this mother cat knew that those people who suddenly showed up on her path were there to give her a hand. Help that she readily accepted, because her biggest dream was to to save her little ones.

The rescue took place in Goshen, Indiana, a state in the United States of America. The animal rescue organization Catsnip Etc was called by a local resident who was concerned about the scene he ran into.

Leaving the house he had noticed the litter, left with the mother in an open box, without any protection. They all risked dying of starvation, were it not for kindhearted people who intervened.

Photo source from Love Meow’s YouTube video

Gattina runs into the arms of the rescuers who will finally bring her little ones to safety

The only protection they had was a cardboard box leaning against the side of the apartment building. We hurried and the neighborhood children showed us where the little animal was hiding.

Photo source from Love Meow’s YouTube video

When their mother saw them she ran to meet them, sure of their help. And so it was. Now he will finally be able to guarantee a better future for his children.