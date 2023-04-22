KitKat one of the largest chocolate brands and one of its greatest ideals has always been to defend the breaks of its workers. That is why it gave an Artificial Intelligence the opportunity to carry out its latest advertising campaign.

Artificial Intelligence has become an important tool to create images, texts and other types of content without much effort.

For this new ad campaign, the company used generic briefs appropriate for KitKat, with phrases like; ‘Write a KitKat ad the way Gen Z talks’, ‘Write a KitKat ad about gamers’ and ‘Write a KitKat ad about the latest trends’.

This allowed the AI ​​to create some decent scripts, the chocolate brand commented on the campaign done in collaboration with Wunderman Thompson Australia, an Australian company that bills itself as a creative agency.

“AI is revolutionizing our industry and beyond, but the reality is that not all brands have something relevant (or fun) to say in that space,” said João Braga, CCO of Wunderman Thompson.

Melanie Chen, Nestle’s director of confectionery marketing, said the opportunity given to an AI arose after Wunderman Thompson asked if they would let an artificial intelligence do the job.

“We’re all in favor of creating more opportunities to ‘take a break’, so when Wunderman Thompson asked if we could let the AI ​​generate our next round of ad content, we couldn’t pass,” commented Melanie Chen according to a brandinginasia post.