Dubai (Union)

On Saturday and Sunday, the beaches of the “Dubai Islands” will host the second round of the Dubai Open Championship for paragliding, “Kitesurf”, which is organized by the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, as part of the events calendar in the 2022-2023 sports season.

The club is organizing the tournament under the supervision of the Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation, in cooperation with the Kitesurfing, Rowing and Water Skiing Committee for the sixth season in a row, as the event has become an outlet for fans of this sport and an annual date awaited by lovers of this kind of passion for marine adventure.

The second round is witnessing a heated competition that brings together elite male and female competitors, including our champions, the stars of the national teams, and the practitioners of this sport from members of the resident communities, in order to win the first three places in the Twin Tip, Freestyle and Hydrofoil competitions, in addition to the (Winging Foil) competition, the newly created category that has recently joined the championship. In the 2023 edition as an initiative of the Dubai International Marine Club.

The Dubai Open Kite Surfing Championship attracts a group of the world’s top rankers in the International Kite Surfing Association in order to prepare during this period for a number of international and international benefits in the region and the world, as well as towards the expected dream of participating for the first time in the Summer Olympics (Paris 2024).

The stars of our team aspire to compete in a number of categories and develop their individual skills in preparation for the upcoming international participations after the return of the team members from Doha, and to participate in the Grand Open Prize for free shows.