Kitee | A minor was stabbed in a shopping center

Minor a person stabbed another minor in a shopping center in Kristiansand on Sunday evening, Eastern Finland Police Department report.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but no further information was given on the quality of the injuries.

The stabbing was reported on Sunday evening, and in addition to the police, first aid units and a social authority went to the scene.

Kitee, with about 10,000 inhabitants, is located in North Karelia, about 60 kilometers south of Joensuu.

The police are not giving any more information on the matter for the time being due to its sensitive nature. More information will be provided on Monday afternoon at the earliest.

In their announcement, the police ask that the case be handled with tact in online discussions.

In addition, the police remind that those who were present and anyone who feels that they need help in dealing with the matter can call the social and crisis emergency number 013-3309002 for help.